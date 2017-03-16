Upper Lynn Canal left with one commut...

Upper Lynn Canal left with one commuter airline after Wings shuts down

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

SeaPort Airlines sold Wings of Alaska to Gustavus-based Fjord Flying Service in 2015. In recent years, Wings of Alaska, which was founded in the 1980s, has changed hands and reduced its flight schedule.

