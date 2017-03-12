Port consultant holds public meetings, garners feedback
Skagway's port consultant Moffatt & Nichol held a second round of community work sessions on Feb. 28 and March 1. The dual meetings were equal-parts presentation and Q&A between residents and the consultants on the future of Skagway's port. The first section of each session was devoted to a discussion on main issues and ideas focused around the waterfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skagway News.
Add your comments below
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
|Sarah Palin is a Big panocha that need filling. (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Skagway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC