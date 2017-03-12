Port consultant holds public meetings, garners feedback

Skagway's port consultant Moffatt & Nichol held a second round of community work sessions on Feb. 28 and March 1. The dual meetings were equal-parts presentation and Q&A between residents and the consultants on the future of Skagway's port. The first section of each session was devoted to a discussion on main issues and ideas focused around the waterfront.

