Margaret Frans Brady Fund Scholarships 2017 applications open
The Juneau Community Foundation and the Brady family of Skagway have announced that the Margaret Frans Brady Fund will make available up to $7,000 in scholarship funding in 2017 for qualifying area students who are pursuing artistic excellence. Applications for the 2017 arts scholarship are requested.
