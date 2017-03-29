Frozen Moments: Feeding Frenzy
A recent northern lampfish die-off in nearby ocean waters caused thousands of the tiny fish to wash up on the shores of Taiya Inlet bays last week, bringing in more than 30,700 birds, according to one count by a Skagway Bird Club member. The biggest group represented was an estimated 28,000 glaucous-winged gulls.
