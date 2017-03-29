Frozen Moments: Feeding Frenzy

Frozen Moments: Feeding Frenzy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Skagway News

A recent northern lampfish die-off in nearby ocean waters caused thousands of the tiny fish to wash up on the shores of Taiya Inlet bays last week, bringing in more than 30,700 birds, according to one count by a Skagway Bird Club member. The biggest group represented was an estimated 28,000 glaucous-winged gulls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skagway News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Skagway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14) Apr '14 andy 1
Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
Sarah Palin is a Big panocha that need filling. (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
See all Skagway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Skagway Forum Now

Skagway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Skagway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Skagway, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC