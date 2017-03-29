Book gives haunting history of Southeast Alaska

History and horror make the most sinister of bedfellows, and fortunately - or unfortunately depending on one's point of view - Southeast Alaska has a very rich history to draw upon. Written by former Skagway resident Jim Devereaux, "The Spirits of Southeast Alaska: The History and Hauntings of Alaska's Panhandle" recounts the haunted past of the last frontier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skagway News.