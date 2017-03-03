Avalanches threaten Juneau neighborho...

Avalanches threaten Juneau neighborhood, close Klondike Highway

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Klondike Highway from Skagway into Canada, seen in this road camera image, was closed Friday, March 3, 2017 by avalanches at Mile 12.3 and Mile 14.3, state officials said. The state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced the Klondike's closure "until further notice" due to avalanches at Mile 12.3 and Mile 14.3 at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Skagway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14) Apr '14 andy 1
Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
Sarah Palin is a Big panocha that need filling. (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
See all Skagway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Skagway Forum Now

Skagway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Skagway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Skagway, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC