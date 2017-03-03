Avalanches threaten Juneau neighborhood, close Klondike Highway

The Klondike Highway from Skagway into Canada, seen in this road camera image, was closed Friday, March 3, 2017 by avalanches at Mile 12.3 and Mile 14.3, state officials said. The state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced the Klondike's closure "until further notice" due to avalanches at Mile 12.3 and Mile 14.3 at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.