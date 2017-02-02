Alaska Marijuana Control Board nixes ...

Alaska Marijuana Control Board nixes on-site consumption

Thursday Feb 2

The state's Marijuana Control Board was set to regulate the consumption of marijuana at licensed retailers . If it had been approved, Alaska would have been the first state in the nation to allow on-site consumption .

