Warm forecast means higher avalanche risk in White Pass
Avalanche experts say anybody heading to the White Pass this weekend should be cautious - the weather is likely to create some dangerous conditions. Ilya Storm, of Avalanche Canada, says the forecast is calling for milder temperatures, heavy snow and strong winds, all of which could increase the risk of an avalanche.
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
