Juneau Assembly votes 6-3 to support the road
The Juneau Assembly reopened the debate over the stalled Juneau Access Project that envisions 50 more miles of road up Lynn Canal to a ferry terminal closer to the road system. The road debate has divided the community for decades and faces significant opposition from other Southeast cities, including Haines and Skagway.
