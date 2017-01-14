Haines School enrollment down, while Skagway keeps growing
After an unexpected boost in enrollment last year, student numbers at the Haines School have dropped to some of the lowest the district has ever seen. That's in stark contrast to Skagway, where the school continues to see growth in the student population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|29
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Skagway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC