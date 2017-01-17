Fire trucks bound for Nicaragua
Fire trucks are in short supply in Nicaragua, which is why Fire and Rescue's latest humanitarian effort will see three of the rescue vehicles shipped there. The engines were donated or purchased at a reduced price from fire departments in Prince Rupert and Skagway, Alaska.
