Essential Alaska gear: Leukotape
Jeremy Wood takes a break for blister protection mid-way through a 100-mile, 10-day ski from Haines to Skagway, April, 2016. Editor's Note: In an ongoing series, we ask Alaska outdoorsmen and women about their favorite, or most essential, piece of gear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 25
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Skagway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC