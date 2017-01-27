Coming soon to Mass.: Walk into store. Buy a joint. Sit and smoke it there.
A new American industry could soon blossom on the deck of Tara Bass's small marijuana store in the tiny community of Skagway, Alaska, nestled between the Coast Mountains and the deepest salt-water fjord in North America. If all goes according to plan, by the time tourists start arriving via cruise ships this spring, the Remedy Shoppe will offer recreational pot that can be bought and consumed in the same place - one of the first legal cannabis cafs in the United States.
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 25
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
