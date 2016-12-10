Exporting beer to Whitehorse brings r...

Exporting beer to Whitehorse brings red tape

Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Skagway News

The Whitehorse Liquor Store could be stocking these sumptuous sounding brews and others from Skagway Brewing Co., if not for esoteric importing regulations that inhibit the microbrewery from selling its beers in the Yukon. The eponymous brewpub located in Skagway, Alaska, is beloved by Yukon tourists coming off rigorous hikes up the town's many mountain trails.

