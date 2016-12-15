Don't build the road, Walker says, citing state's financial crisis
Citing the state's multibillion dollar financial crisis, Gov. Bill Walker announced Thursday that the state is no longer backing construction of the Juneau Access Improvements Project. It would end at the Katzehin River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|29
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Skagway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC