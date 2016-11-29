Before contamination in Skagway harbo...

Before contamination in Skagway harbor is cleaned up, some want another study

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is taking a more proactive approach to motivate cleanup of the ore basin in Skagway. It brought together harbor owners and users to meet in-person and work toward a solution to long-standing lead contamination in the harbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Skagway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May '16 Musikologist 29
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
News 4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vicky 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14) Apr '14 andy 1
Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
See all Skagway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Skagway Forum Now

Skagway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Skagway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Skagway, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,148 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,613

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC