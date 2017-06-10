When traveling Alaska, an unexpected detour can be the best part of the journey

After a flight from Coldfoot to Fairbanks was grounded, author Scott McMurren took a van back to Fairbanks - and captured this photo of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline from a hill on the Dalton Highway. After a flight from Coldfoot to Fairbanks was grounded, author Scott McMurren took a van back to Fairbanks - and captured this photo of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline from a hill on the Dalton Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.