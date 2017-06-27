What's Happening the week of June 28-...

What's Happening the week of June 28-July 4

Blue Ticket: Fairies Out of Alaska, Wednesday, June 28, 6:30-8 p.m., JACC gallery; Friday, June 30, 4 p.m., Alaska State Museum. Locals shared with playwright Maureen Longworth how men disappeared over night in 1963 if law enforcement suspected they were homosexual.

