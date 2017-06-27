State schedules summer troll fishery:...

State schedules summer troll fishery: First general opening to target 64,000 king salmon in SE Al...

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Ketchikan Daily News

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Tuesday that the first regular opening of the summer troll season in Southeast Alaska will start Saturday, targeting an estimated 64,000 wild and Alaska-hatchery produced chinook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ketchikan Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sitka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15) Mar '17 Big Boon 13
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Katie Ethridge (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ironforce 1
News Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise Likes Vanilla 1
Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15) Mar '15 fjimmy 1
News Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
See all Sitka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sitka Forum Now

Sitka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sitka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Sitka, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC