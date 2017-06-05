Salvors to Raise Sunken Tug in Alaska

Monday Jun 5

A crane barge that will be used to hoist a sunken tug in Sitka, Alaska has arrived to the wreck site. The evolution to raise the tug is expected to take up to 10 days, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

