Millions of 'sea pickles' are causing hell along the Pacific Coast
Millions of strange, tube-like creatures called "sea pickles" have invaded waters along the West Coast - creating a nightmare for fishermen and baffling scientists who can't figure out why they've suddenly sprung up. The bumpy, gelatinous organisms are actually known as pyrosomes but little is known about them, including why they've populated en masse in the Pacific Ocean this spring.
