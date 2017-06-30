Jellied sea creatures confound scient...

Jellied sea creatures confound scientists, fishermen on U.S. Pacific Coast

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Reuters

Pyrosomes - colonies of thousands of individual organisms called zooids - are pictured aboard a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research vessel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon in this May 2017 handout photo obtained by Reuters June 26, 2017. Hilarie Sorensen/NOAA Fisheries/Handout via Pyrosomes - colonies of thousands of individual organisms called zooids - are pictured aboard a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research vessel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon in this May 2017 handout photo obtained by Reuters June 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sitka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15) Mar '17 Big Boon 13
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Katie Ethridge (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ironforce 1
News Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise Likes Vanilla 1
Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15) Mar '15 fjimmy 1
News Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
See all Sitka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sitka Forum Now

Sitka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sitka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
 

Sitka, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC