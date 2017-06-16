Behind the scenes, years of flat funding erode Pioneer Homes

Joshua Shaver, the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home administrator, helps Larry Stadem with a puzzle on June 8, 2017, at the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home in Palmer. Joshua Shaver, the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home administrator, helps Larry Stadem with a puzzle on June 8, 2017, at the Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home in Palmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.