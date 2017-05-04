UAS Ketchikan Campus commencement this Saturday
University of Alaska Southeast Ketchikan Campus is celebrating this spring's graduates with a commencement ceremony set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. Thirty students will receive degrees or certificates from the local campus, and the commencement speaker will be recently retired Dr. David Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Big Boon
|13
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC