The emblem of the Alaska State Troopers.
Brinke has been with the public safety department since 1991, when he participated in the 41st recruit class at the state's law enforcement academy in Sitka, according to a DPS statement. " rose through the ranks working in patrol in both rural and urban settings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Big Boon
|13
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC