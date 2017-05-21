Senate stands in the way of Alaska's ...

Senate stands in the way of Alaska's future

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

As a lifelong Alaskan, mother of two small children, small business owner and as someone whose day job consists of promoting business growth in Southeast Alaska, I watched with dismay earlier this month when the Alaska Senate rejected legislation to generate new revenue to support our state. This is not complicated: our schools are laying off teachers and seeing increased class sizes and reduced resources; the Alaska State Trooper workforce is shrinking and our capital budget, which supports important infrastructure and construction projects is practically at zero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sitka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15) Mar '17 Big Boon 13
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Katie Ethridge (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ironforce 1
News Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise Likes Vanilla 1
Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15) Mar '15 fjimmy 1
News Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
See all Sitka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sitka Forum Now

Sitka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sitka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Sitka, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,773 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC