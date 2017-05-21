Senate stands in the way of Alaska's future

As a lifelong Alaskan, mother of two small children, small business owner and as someone whose day job consists of promoting business growth in Southeast Alaska, I watched with dismay earlier this month when the Alaska Senate rejected legislation to generate new revenue to support our state. This is not complicated: our schools are laying off teachers and seeing increased class sizes and reduced resources; the Alaska State Trooper workforce is shrinking and our capital budget, which supports important infrastructure and construction projects is practically at zero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.