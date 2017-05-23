Alutiiq Museum to exhibit Old Harbor ...

Alutiiq Museum to exhibit Old Harbor artist's treasured piece

Tuesday May 23 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository supports Alaska Native artists locally and statewide, and it just announced the acquisition of a couple of beaded art pieces, including a headdress from an artist in Old Harbor. Nacaq, a beaded headdress by Alutiiq artist Kayla Christiansen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

