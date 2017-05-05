AK: Close combat trooper training in Sitka
Recruits warm up for their fight on human-shaped punching bags. The exercise is a lesson in determining what is a reasonable amount of force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Big Boon
|13
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC