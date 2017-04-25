Weed on a plane: How Alaska marijuana businesses carry pounds of pot on board, with police blessing
The first time Michelle Cleaver arrived at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport with 5 pounds of marijuana in her carry-on, she was understandably "I was so scared, and I learned that I needed to find a new antiperspirant, because mine failed miserably," Cleaver said. Cleaver, owner of Weed Dudes, a marijuana store in Sitka, was taking the commercially grown cannabis from Anchorage to her shop in the Southeast Alaska community.
