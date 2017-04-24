Tidelines tour discusses signal-to-noise ratio in Southeast

This week, a group of five artists are sleeping in a ferry's solarium, chatting with strangers and admiring the mountains and waterways of the Inside Passage as they head for their final destination: Sitka. These five are almost done with their Tidelines Journey, a unique, ferry-based artist residency in Southeast Alaska with stops in Ketchikan, Juneau, Gustavus and Sitka.

