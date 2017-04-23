Thousands of scientists protest against Donald Trump slashing research budgets

Dozens of Sitkans dressed as their favorite animals march in the annual Parade of Species on Lincoln Street in Sitka Alaska Friday Prior to the march in Washington , D.C., famed American scientist Bill Nye, an honorary co-chair of the event, delivered a speech to a huge crowd in pouring rain. Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out in Washington and NY on Saturday for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.The "March for Science" festivities included "teach-ins" on the National Mall and parades in midtown Manhattan and hundreds of other cities and towns.

