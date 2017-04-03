Sitka's electric rates to change seasonally
This fall, the Sitka Assembly is implementing a seasonal rate structure that would lower the cost of energy in the wintertime but raise it in the summer. The city is still short funding for Blue Lake dam's annual bond payment, but whether that will be resolved in the form of a rate increase remains to be seen.
