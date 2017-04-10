For the birds: Raptor center fundraising for improvements

Inside the American Bald Eagle Foundation aviary in Haines, Education and Outreach Coordinator Sidney Campbell moved slowly, calling Sarah, a great horned owl, and tapping a nearby perch. Sarah studied her audience - then her requested perch - before bursting into a quick succession of flaps, alighting and then swiftly gobbling a small rodent part off the platform, her reward for granting Campbell's request.

