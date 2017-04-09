For Southeast goat, aversion to human...

For Southeast goat, aversion to humans stronger than fear of orcas and riptides

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The students recline in a half circle of camp chairs facing the scalloped bay, afraid to miss out on the scenery. By week three of this 30-day ed-venture, companionship, paddling skills and new landscapes have begun to fill any void the absence of TV or video games may have caused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sitka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15) Mar 20 Big Boon 13
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Katie Ethridge (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ironforce 1
News Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise Likes Vanilla 1
Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15) Mar '15 fjimmy 1
News Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
See all Sitka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sitka Forum Now

Sitka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sitka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sitka, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC