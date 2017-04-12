Fish Factor: Electronic monitoring rollout coming soon
Automation is coming to Alaska fishing boats in the form of cameras and sensors to track what's coming and going over the rails. Starting next year, electronic monitoring systems, or EM, can officially replace human observers as fishery data collectors on Alaska boats using longline and pot gear.
