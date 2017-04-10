Fish Factor by Laine Welsh: Electronic Monitoring to Replace Longline ...

Fish Factor by Laine Welsh: Electroni...

Starting next year, Electronic Monitoring systems can officially replace human observers as fishery data collectors on Alaska boats using longline and pot gear. Vessel operators who do not voluntarily switch to EMS remain subject to human observer coverage on randomly selected fishing trips.

