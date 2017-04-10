Fairbanks facility spared in budget c...

Fairbanks facility spared in budget cuts targeting Pioneers' Homes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The Fairbanks Pioneers' Home is not among the state-run senior centers that could be closed due to a proposed cut by the Alaska Senate, the head of the Department of Health and Social Services said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sitka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15) Mar 20 Big Boon 13
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Katie Ethridge (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ironforce 1
News Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise Likes Vanilla 1
Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15) Mar '15 fjimmy 1
News Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
See all Sitka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sitka Forum Now

Sitka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sitka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sitka, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC