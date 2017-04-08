Electronic monitoring finally catchin...

Electronic monitoring finally catching on among Alaska's commercial fishermen

Saturday Apr 8

Automation is coming to Alaska fishing boats in the form of cameras and sensors that track what's coming and going over the rails. Starting next year, electronic monitoring systems can officially replace human observers as fishery data collectors on Alaska boats using longline and pot gear.

