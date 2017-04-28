Alaskan gets infected with Zika virus in Central America
An Alaskan who recently traveled abroad has contracted the state's third recorded case of Zika infection, health officials said Friday. The patient tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus after returning from a trip to areas of Central America where the virus is prevalent, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
