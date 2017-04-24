Alaska State Improv Festival returns ...

Alaska State Improv Festival returns for fifth year of shows, workshops

Thanks to producer Eric Caldwell, co-producer M.D. Christenson and nearly a dozen volunteers, the Alaska State Improv Festival will be returning to Juneau for a fifth year, hosting 24 groups over a five day period in shows and workshops. Caldwell got his first taste of improv during a class at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp in high school, and then he dabbled with it in college.

