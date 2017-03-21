'Tides' book is marvelous mix of science, ocean lore and travel writing
At Shark Reef Sanctuary in Washington state's San Juan Islands, you can hear the rapids before you see them. But it's not a river that's singing out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Mon
|Big Boon
|13
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC