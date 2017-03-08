Sitkaa s only court-sanctioned execution was for a famous Klondike crime
Spring typically signals the beginning of new life after a long a winter however, in 1903 in Sitka, it signaled the end of one man's life. March 6, Homer Bird was scheduled to be hanged at 12.30 p.m. on the gallows set up in the coal house on the wharf at the end of Lincoln Street.
