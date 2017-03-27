Sitka sac roe herring fishery close to being over
There is just under a thousand tons of herring left to catch in the Sitka sac roe herring fishery after the last opening on Saturday. That day, fishing was open for three hours and 20 minutes bringing in about 5,200 tons of herring.
