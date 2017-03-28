Should Sitka's two hospitals become one?
An outside consultant has concluded that Sitka Community Hospital's days are numbered, while hospital leadership says they're regaining financial viability. The Sitka Assembly heard from both parties Tuesday night .
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Mar 20
|Big Boon
|13
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC