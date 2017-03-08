Rep. Ortiz introduces state version o...

Rep. Ortiz introduces state version of Mental Health land trade

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

While waiting for federal legislation to expedite a land exchange between the U.S. Forest Service and Alaska Mental Health Trust, state officials are working on a companion bill in the Alaska Legislature. The bill would approve exchanging about 18,000 acres of Mental Health land for about 20,000 acres of Forest Service land.

