Musicians honor sesquicentennial

On March 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall, Juneau will join in on nationwide events celebrating the 150th anniversary of Alaska's treaty of cession between Russia and the United States. "Arctic Lights & Moscow Nights Concert" is a performance that aims to use music, storytelling and dance to bring cultures together.

