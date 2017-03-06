Archaeologists in Alaska uncover campsite used by survivors of doomed Russian ship
On a voyage to the remote settlements on Alaska's southeast coast, the ill-fated Russian ship The Neva round aground during the brutally cold winter of 1813. More than 30 people aboard the vessel died and another 28 limped ashore where two more died of hypothermia in the harsh Alaskan wilderness before the remaining survivors were rescued three weeks later.
