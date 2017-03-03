2 survive plane's emergency ditching,...

2 survive plane's emergency ditching, sinking off Ketchikan

Friday

Both crew members on a plane that ditched in waters near Ketchikan Friday morning were able to escape with only minor injuries, according to federal officials. Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska chief, said the plane went down shortly after 8 a.m., when it failed to land at the Ketchikan airport during an instrument approach in snow showers.

