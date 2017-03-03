2 survive plane's emergency ditching, sinking off Ketchikan
Both crew members on a plane that ditched in waters near Ketchikan Friday morning were able to escape with only minor injuries, according to federal officials. Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska chief, said the plane went down shortly after 8 a.m., when it failed to land at the Ketchikan airport during an instrument approach in snow showers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Oct '15
|positronium
|12
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC