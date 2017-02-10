Who is our Person of the Year? Chambe...

Who is our Person of the Year? Chamber Community Awards Results

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Seward City News

The Chamber of Commerce held their annual Community Awards dinner at the Seward Resort this past clear, frosty Friday night. The evening included a full meal, expertly catered by The Breeze Inn, with Shelly Shank on site, along with her skilled staff.

