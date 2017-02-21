'The Blob' in Pacific Ocean Linked to...

'The Blob' in Pacific Ocean Linked to Spike in Ozone

A warm blob of water lurking in the Pacific Ocean in 2014 and 2015 led to a spike in ozone levels across the western U.S., new research suggests. The blob of warm water, which sat about 310 miles off the Oregon coast, was linked to a high-pressure system in the atmosphere that resulted in warm, calm air and sunny skies across nearly a quarter of the country, said study co-author Dan Jaffe, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington Bothell.

